According to leaked image, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have four cameras

The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are some of the most expected smartphones of late 2019. We keep getting rumors and leaks that give us a better idea of what to expect, but this last leak seems to be a promotional image that looks interesting.

Recent renders from case makers have shown a triple camera system in the new Huawei Mate 30 Pro, but this promotional image says otherwise. We are apparently going to receive four cameras in the circular bump of the Mate 30 Pro. We could guess that it will include an Ultra-wide, a wide and a telephoto camera, plus a 3D sensor or ToF camera. Previous leaks mention that we may get a 1/1.55” for the main camera, a 1/1.7” for the ultra-wide, and a 5x periscope zoom module for the last one. We have also received information that mentions its charging capabilities and its possible new Kirin 990 processor. Whatever the case, we only have to wait until September 6th to see the presentation of the new Mate 30 series.