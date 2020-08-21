The latest update to Adobe Lightroom’s iOS app had a serious problem. It deleted some iOS users’ photos and presets. The development was confirmed by an Adobe rep on the Photoshop feedback forums. It was first spotted by PetaPixel, but it was too late and the deed was already done.

Earlier this week, Adobe rolled out version 5.4 of Lightroom for the iPhone and iPad. Soon after, users started complaining on the Photoshop feedback forums that they have lost all of their pictures and presets. “All presets and most of my 8000+ pics are gone as of today-08/18/20. Please help!” wrote user Karen Floyd.

An Adobe rep named Rikk Flohr responded to the thread, saying Adobe is aware of the bug. Plus, the company rolled out a new update, 5.4.1 that corrected the issue. However, the customers were in for a major setback as Flohr wrote, “we know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable.” He added, “we sincerely apologize to any customers who have been affected by this issue.”

The rep noted that the Lightroom cloud, Lightroom mobile on Android, Lightroom desktop on macOS and Windows, as well as Lightroom Classic weren’t affected. Hence, it is likely that the only pictures that weren’t backed up to Adobe’s Cloud were deleted. The company says, “affected customers using Lightroom mobile without a subscription to the Adobe cloud. It also affected Lightroom cloud customers with photos and presets that had not yet synced to the Adobe cloud.”