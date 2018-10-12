TSMC to get exclusivity on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip in 2019

Apple’s A12 Bionic chip that’s powering the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max is the first commercially available 7nm processor. This is despite the fact that Huawei announced the Kirin 980 chip a month before. The first smartphone powered by the Kirin 980 processor will be the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, which will be unveiled on October 16.

According to a recent DigiTimes report, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is going to get all A13 chip orders from Apple. The A13 chip will power next year’s iPhones, and the supply chain sources claim that TSMC has exclusivity on them for 2019. By retaining Apple’s A13 orders exclusively, TSMC’s market share could rise from 56% to 60% of the global pure-play foundry market.

In addition to Apple, TSMC and its 7nm process could also secure orders from AMD, Huawei, MediaTek, Nvidia and Qualcomm. These will boost the chip-maker’s market share to record levels in 2019.