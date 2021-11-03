Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra by Ice Universe

Love them or hate them, curved edge displays have been in the market for quite a while, and Samsung is well known for including this feature on its higher-end models, which means that we will most likely see curves in the design of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the latest information suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won’t be as curvy as we thought.

 

A curved edge design has helped Samsung devices feel better in hand, and it has also made it possible to include some exciting features, such as edge panel menus and more. However, a curved display comes with some disadvantages, including making the phone a bit more prone to breaking after an unfortunate drop. So it seems that Samsung has decided to start easing up on the curvature of its flagship devices, as well-known leaker Ice Universe claims that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will arrive with a smaller curvature than its predecessors.

Reliable leaker @Ice Universe has posted some interesting information on Twitter. He believes that “the curvature of S22 Ultra is smaller than that of Note20 Ultra.” He also suggests that it may be a bit more like the curvature we find in the Galaxy Note 10+. This new design change would make the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra adopt a boxier design, which would make it look even more like the new Galaxy Note refresh that we never received. This means great news for all those Galaxy Note fans that have been waiting to get their hands on a new Note flagship, especially when rumors suggest that this new device will also fit an S Pen insider its chassis.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

    We have also received information claiming that the more affordable Galaxy S22 models will miss out on curves in favor of flat displays. The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus are also expected to resemble the current Galaxy S21 models closely. The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to have a new waterdrop camera design on the back. Whatever the case, remember to take this information with some salt.

    Source Twitter

    Via GSM Arena




