Up until now, we have seen the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra just once or twice. In one of those opportunities, we were told that the Note 20 series wouldn’t include an Ultra variant, but a new rumor suggests that it may indeed come, and we are also getting some details of this device.

According to the latest leaks provided by well-known leakster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The device would also arrive with smaller bezels and a smaller punch hole to house its selfie camera. It should also be 0.3mm thinner and 0.29mm narrower when compared to the Note 10+.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter

