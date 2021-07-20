We keep getting more and more rumors suggesting that Apple may finally give us an iPad mini refresh. The new iPad is expected to feature a similar design to the one we have in the latest iPad Air, but that’s not all. Further information claims that the new tablet, codenamed J310, will feature significant upgrades.

According to the guys from 9to5Mac, the new iPad mini will pack tons of power under the hood, as it may feature Apple’s latest A15 processor, which is the same processor we are expecting to see in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. This new processor is also expected to feature on the same 5nm process as the current A14, and sources also claim that Apple could also be working on a new A15X variant that could be used in future iPad models.

The new iPad mini is also supposed to feature USB-C connectivity and a magnetic Smart Connector, just like the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This means that Apple could also be planning to provide tons of new peripherals and accessories to use with your new iPad mini, whether they will connect via USB-C or the Smart Connector.

Now, it seems that Apple could also be working on a new entry-level iPad. This new device is codenamed J181, and it could arrive with Apple’s A13 chip inside, and this new model could arrive with a design similar to the one we saw on the iPad Air 3 that was originally launched in 2019.

Previous rumors suggested that the new iPad mini would arrive with an 8.5-inch display in the first half of the current year, but well, at least the launch time was a bit off, but we could blame that on the ongoing pandemic. Whatever the case, we have already received several leaks of the upcoming iPad mini refresh, thanks to Jon Prosser.

The new iPad mini es expected to feature slimmer bezels, and rumors suggest that the Touch ID sensor would now be embedded on the device’s power button. In other words, don’t expect to get a Home Button on this new iteration. We expect to see the new iPad arrive in three different color options, including Black, Silver, and Gold.

Source 9to5Mac