We are some months away from the official launch of Samsung’s next flagship, but we may have gotten a leak that shows the possible design of this new Samsung Galaxy Note 20. It was spotted in the Samsung Rewards section.

The featured image in the $1 Spot Themes category showed three Samsung Galaxy devices. These include the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S20, and what is believed to be the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Note 20. However, this device lacks the Infinity-O display, and its design doesn’t match with recent leaks, so it may or may not be the Galaxy Note 20 at all. Another possible explanation for this is that the device could also include the hole-punch selfie camera on the top left corner of the display. There’s also the possibility that the future Galaxy Note 20 may arrive with a new under-display camera.

Source SamMobile