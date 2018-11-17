A Pixel 3 Lite might join the Google Pixel line-up, leak suggests

Now with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL out there — and the bugs plaguing the user experience — we get more evidence of a mid-range version. There was some chatter about the possibility of Google releasing a mid-range phone, but details were scarce. Until today, when the same website that leaked the Pixel 3 XL has published the pictures above and below of what appears to be the future Pixel 3 Lite.

It resembles the Pixel 2, and it’s got a headphone jack. You can spot the colored power button on the side, which testifies to this year’s line-up trend. Judging by the pictures, the material of choice seems to be plastic, which is further evidence for a mid-range phone.

The specs that we attribute to this Pixel 3 Lite also scream mid-range. A phone codenamed Sargo is believed to be this Pixel 3 Lite, and it popped up on several benchmark site with results revealing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC with Adreno 615 GPU. The list continues with a 5.56-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels, and 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage. A single 12MP camera resides on the back, an 8MP webcam on the front, a 2,915mAh battery, and of course Android 9 Pie.

What we’re waiting for now is either for Google to officially announce it, hint towards its existence, or for more leaks to show up now that the floodgates have been opened.