It’s safe to say that Intel-powered MacBook Air models will soon be hard to come across. However, that doesn’t mean that they are bad notebooks. In fact, they are still some of the best laptops you can get in the market, and even more so when they come with a discount.

We currently find tons of deals on the previous generation MacBook Air over at B&H Photo Video, where it seems they want to clear them out from inventory. This means great news, as well as great savings for you. For example, you can currently get the Early 2020 Air with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, a 1.1GHz tenth generation Intel Core i3 Dual-Core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics for $899 after a $100 discount. The next step features a 1.1GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor for $929 with $170 savings.

However, the best choice may be the one that lets you save $300, as you can get a new MacBook with a 1.1GHz tenth generation Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor with 512GB storage space and 8GB RAM. This leaves this model up for grabs at just $999, down from its regular $1,299 price tag. The maxed-out version is also available for $1,599, and it gives you an Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM with a $250 discount. You may also want to take a look at some Type C hubs that will give you the necessary extra ports.

Type C Docks

You can also find deals on the new 21.5-inch Apple iMac with Retina 4K Display. This powerful desktop is currently getting a $120 discount, which leaves it at $1,379, and you get 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor to power the show. It also features AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and more.

