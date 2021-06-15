Xiaomi has officially launched its very first foldable smartphone back in March with some impressive specifications. The company is now rumored to be preparing its successor, which could be launching as soon as the end of this year.

Digital Chat Station, a blogger, has revealed some of the specifications on Weibo (via MyFixGuide). The leakster claims that the upcoming foldable from Xiaomi could launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset – which is still the latest chipset on the market today, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 108MP camera.

Additionally, the source also reveals that Xiaomi will have some changes and improvements made to the hinge mechanism. Moreover, the smartphone will have an inward fold, and both the internal and external display will support a high-refresh rate display. Previously, the external screen was rumored to support a 90Hz refresh rate, which is said to be supplied by Visionox, while the internal screen will be supplied by Samsung and support 120Hz.

As for the cameras, the rear cameras on the back will house a triple camera setup, the main camera will likely support 3x optical zoom, the other sensor is an ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will use an under-screen sensor.

Sadly, we still don’t know what MIUI version the device will have, or the memory and storage options. We are also still unsure whether this new foldable will make it outside of China.

The new Xiaomi foldable smartphone will be an iteration of Xiaomi’s Mi Mi Fox and it’s expected to be released in Q4, 2021. What are your thoughts about the upcoming Xiaomi foldable? Would you consider buying one, if it was easier to get your hands on in the US? Let us know in the comments!