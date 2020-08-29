It seems that Huawei wants to squeeze more out of the Huawei Mate 30 series while we wait for the launch of the new Mate 40. A new variant of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro was spotted in a new listing on TENAA, and it gives some details about this new device.

According to a new listing on the Chinese regulatory TENAA, we will receive a new Huawei Mate 30 Pro. This new variant will allegedly include a 6.53-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, a Kirin 990 processor, 6/8/12 GB RAM options, and 128/256/512GB storage space.

This new device also brings a 16MP selfie camera, which takes a step down from the 32MP selfie camera sensor on the regular Mate 30 Pro. The primary camera includes a 32MP camera sensor and three other cameras that were not revealed. A 4,400mAh battery and Android 10 complete the package

Source GSM Arena

Via TENAA