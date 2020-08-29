Huawei Mate 30 Pro review
It seems that Huawei wants to squeeze more out of the Huawei Mate 30 series while we wait for the launch of the new Mate 40. A new variant of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro was spotted in a new listing on TENAA, and it gives some details about this new device.

According to a new listing on the Chinese regulatory TENAA, we will receive a new Huawei Mate 30 Pro. This new variant will allegedly include a 6.53-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, a Kirin 990 processor, 6/8/12 GB RAM options, and 128/256/512GB storage space.

This new device also brings a 16MP selfie camera, which takes a step down from the 32MP selfie camera sensor on the regular Mate 30 Pro. The primary camera includes a 32MP camera sensor and three other cameras that were not revealed. A 4,400mAh battery and Android 10 complete the package

Source GSM Arena

Via TENAA

