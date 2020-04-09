The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip arrived a couple of months ago, and it has been doing great in sales. Now, we believe that this new form factor has made this device more appealing to customers. However, we still have to see how it ages to see if it’s a revolutionary device or not, and now we hear rumors that this device could get a relaunch this year, but this time with 5G connectivity.

According to a new report from SamMobile, Samsung may add the Galaxy Z Flip to its 5G enabled devices this year. Samsung is currently dominating the 5G market in the US, with 74 percent of all 5G smartphones shipped. The new Galaxy Z Flip with 5G could be launched later this year, even though there is no clue of when it may arrive. This new 5G variant would be aimed at the users that didn’t, but the original Galaxy Z Flip because of its lack of 5G connectivity. However, we would still have to see if we also get the Mirror Gold or the Thom Browne Edition with 5G connectivity as well.

Source SamMobile

Via BGR