Recently, rumors and reports concerning foldable phones mention the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Moto Razr. However, we have to remember where it all started, sort of. Since the Galaxy Fold wasn’t the first foldable device to hit the market, but maybe, it was the device that gave the most mixed opinions, and now, it may be getting ready for part two.

I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year. If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 24, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip won’t be the real successor of the original Galaxy Fold, because it will arrive with a different design and some improvements that include a new ultra-thin glass. This feature will also be available in the new Samsung Galaxy Fold; maybe we could call it Fold 2 again after all. This new glass will make the screen better and more resistant to scratches and other issues that affected the original fold. It is also supposed to arrive sometime during the second quarter of 2020, and it would also include 5G connectivity and an S Pen, maybe to increase its productivity features. Max Weinbach also mentions an 8-inch display, a 108MP camera, and the latest Snapdragon 865.

Source Android Authority