Samsung Galaxy Fold review:

It seems that we could get a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite. A new foldable device from Samsung which may start appearing with the codename Win2 or Winner2, and it may also arrive in a not so distant future.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite may arrive with different components of 2020, and the previous two years. First off, we would see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a display similar to the one we find in the original Galaxy Fold. This device is also supposed to arrive with a $1,099 price tag, and it would include Mirror Black and Mirror Purple color options. This device would only support 4G connectivity, and maybe a 256GB storage space. However, we must not forget that this is still just a rumor, but we could soon get a Galaxy Fold Lite.

Source SamMobile

