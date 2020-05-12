Samsung Galaxy Fold review:

It seems that we could get a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite. A new foldable device from Samsung which may start appearing with the codename Win2 or Winner2, and it may also arrive in a not so distant future.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite may arrive with different components of 2020, and the previous two years. First off, we would see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a display similar to the one we find in the original Galaxy Fold. This device is also supposed to arrive with a $1,099 price tag, and it would include Mirror Black and Mirror Purple color options. This device would only support 4G connectivity, and maybe a 256GB storage space. However, we must not forget that this is still just a rumor, but we could soon get a Galaxy Fold Lite.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
Pixel 4a

Camera samples of the Google Pixel 4a have just arrived from Cuba

The first images allegedly captured by the camera on the Google Pixel 4a are really good, but are they good enough to compete against the iPhone SE?
HONOR 9X Pro

HONOR 9X Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India

It is now up for pre-order.

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition arrives on May 11 with the new Snapdragon 768G chip

As per an official poster, the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition looks identical to the vanilla Redmi K30 5G, but it will pack a slightly faster Adreno 620 GPU.