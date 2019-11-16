Samsung has already added support pages for their next foldable device, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, or model SM-F700F. This device has already been teased by Samsung, and we know that we can expect this device to be more like the Moto Razr and its clamshell device, but these new support pages may reveal something more.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will probably arrive in Africa since its Samsung website was the one responsible for posting support pages for the SM-F700F. The webpage just shows the icons to read more about the device’s warranty, its face-to-face support, and their news & alerts and the phone numbers for direct assistance in several countries. We hope to see some more information soon, and if it appears in one of Samsung’s official websites, the better.

Source: Samsung Africa

Via: SamMobile