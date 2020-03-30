We are still waiting for some sort of confirmation for the arrival of the new iPhone 9, or the iPhone SE 2, but while we wait, we are still receiving rumors that mention the next 5G iPhone lineup. The devices are still some months away from being launched, and we could even have to wait until 2021 to receive them. However, Foxconn has everything ready to supply seasonal demand, and it seems that we could still receive the iPhone 12 in fall.

“Signs are that Apple’s Chinese-centric manufacturing — of which Hon Hai is the linchpin — is slowly getting back on track. The next iPhones with 5G wireless capabilities remain on schedule to launch in the fall, partly because mass production isn’t slated to begin until the summer, people familiar with matter have said. “

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple may still be planning to launch its new 5G enabled iPhone in September. This report also mentions that Foxconn may always be able to get the devices ready since its iPhone mass production is supposed to be scheduled for May. Now, the problems would start after 2020, since the report also mentions that future Apple devices could be delayed because of disruptions to Apple’s more extensive supply chain network. Whether that only includes iPhones or not, we are sure to find out as time goes by.

Source MacRumors

Via Bloomberg