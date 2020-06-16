POCO came into existence in 2018 with the launch of POCO F1 and went underground after that. The brand was re-created as an independent identity earlier this year, which was followed by the launch of POCO X2 in India. Soon the company went global with the announcement of POCO F2 Pro.

POCO India fans have been waiting for a while for the launch of a new product from the company. Now, POCO General Manager (GM) C Manmohan, who was recently interviewed by Hindustan Times Tech has revealed that the company will be releasing a new smartphone in the next 20-25 days.

He said, “We are definitely going to launch a new phone soon… We want to ensure the philosophy we had is brought to different price ranges.”

There is no information on the upcoming smartphone yet. While the POCO F2 Pro is yet to be made available in India, another device, the POCO M2 Pro has been doing rounds in the rumor mill.