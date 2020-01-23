More changes are coming with the new iPhone 12 lineup. Yes, we’re getting more variants with OLED displays, thinner devices with larger sensors, and even bigger batteries, but this time we will talk about a feature that won’t affect how the device works.

We usually find tons of color options to choose from in the lower-priced iPhones. We saw six color options with the arrival of the iPhone XR, and six more colors with the iPhone 11 that include Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Now, it seems that the upcoming iPhone 12 will drop the Midnight Green and replace it with a new Navy Blue that looks hot.

Now, XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach also believes that this color option will also be available for the iPhone 12 Pro, but we will have to wait and see.

Source MacRumors