Apple’s latest iPhone 12 lineup has arrived with more bugs than we could’ve expected. Of course, most of them have been ironed out with software updates, but it seems that we have a new issue that’s now affecting the device’s LTE and 5G connectivity.

We have seen several reports claiming that some iPhone 12 models have been presenting display and touch issues, as well as missing notifications and messages from time to time. Apple acknowledged some of these problems and solved them with the iOS 14.2.1 software update, which was released last month.

However, it seems that another problem has been affecting the iPhone 12 lineup, and it has to do with the phones dropping LTE and 5G services while users are on the move. User joxesCA posted about his issue on Apple’s forums back in October, and the post has generated more than 500 replies claiming to have similar issues.

joxesCA:

Received my iPhone 12 Pro on Friday. Activated it on Saturday. Sunday I drove for 10 mns and when I arrive to my destination I saw no reception bars and No Service. And in the middle of the screen in a grey box: Your iPhone is not Activated.

The only way to get the connection back was to toggle Airplane mode to ON then OFF.

The iPhone had the cellular mode to 5G Auto. I switched it to LTE to test. And it was the same.

So I resetted the network settings: same issue and I resetted the iPhone as a new iPhone and reinstalled everything from scratch (not from a saved backup): same issue.

I drove my car and found the exact location where the phone lost the network. If the phone lost the network it means I reach the end of the coverage area from a certain antenna. It looks like something happened with the phone when I reach a zone covered by a new antenna.

I called my operator and they told me that everything is good on their end and I have the right SIM card for a 5G device.

I called the Apple Tech Support and they remotely installed on my phone two profiles:

– Baseband and Telephony Logging

– CFNetwork Diagnostics

I was able to replicate the issue after talking to the Apple Tech and I was able to submit the report.

I pushed a little bit the research and I found on Reddit a lot of people talking about the same issue not only on Verizon (my carrier) but also on AT&T. Just use the title I typed and you will find the article.

I never had such issue with the 11pro.

The iPhone 12 issue has also been reported on Reddit, and it has generated more than 400 comments. It also seems that devices on Verizon and AT&T are the ones being affected the most, with a couple of cases from T-Mobile. On a positive note, Redditor Professional_Title mentioned that Verizon’s executive relations team is already aware of the problem.

“EDIT 6 (11/9): I did end up getting a phone call from executive relations who confirmed with me the issue I was having and also confirmed that they have no open alerts about the issue on the front end. She then said that she would be contacting their backend executive team and will be calling me back in 24-48 hours about the results on the investigation. Hopefully this leads them to let support reps know there’s a problem, as that’s the most frustrating part for me.”

Now, we only have to wait until Apple figures out what’s wrong with its iPhone 12 lineup to get a solution.

