We have seen smartphone cameras evolve. Now we have devices with up to five cameras, 108MP sensors and innovation won’t stop. One of the strongest names in the camera sensor business is Sony, and now they’re working to give us a new Sony IMX686.

We could say that there’s a new competition coming for Samsung’s 108MP camera sensor. The new Sony IMX686 will arrive in 2020 smartphones, but there’s no more information apart from the fact that it captures images at 64MP. We also have a teaser for this upcoming camera sensor, and here is what it can do.

