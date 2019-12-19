More rumors concerning Huawei devices are heading our way. This time we’re going to focus on the Huawei Mate X. Huawei’s foldable smartphone is only available in China, and it includes a Kirin 980 processor. Still, this new version would have more power under the hood.

We know that we’re getting a new Huawei P40 series in March, but it seems that Huawei may have more planned for the first quarter of 2020. According to Fandroid, Huawei’s CEO, Richard Yu, that a new Huawei Mate X would arrive during MWC 2020. This new smartphone would include the latest Kirin 990 processor, a better hinge, and a more resistant screen. Foldable devices use plastic screens, which make them scratch easy, so Huawei could use some coating to offer better scratch resistance. We’ve also received rumors of a possible Huawei Mate Xs that’s also supposed to arrive in March 2020, but we could be talking about the same device. This phone is also expected to be available in Europe, just don’t expect it to include Google Play services unless the United States and China solve their trade issues.

Source Android Authority

Via Fandroid