We are getting closer to Apple’s recently announced digital-only event, and as expected, rumors concerning upcoming Apple devices have started to appear with more frequency. We have recently received rumors that the notch in future iPhone models will reduce its size, just not specifically on the iPhone 12 lineup. A recent report also says that Apple is making room on its Apple Stores for the new HomePod and AirPods Studio. However, the latest rumor concerning Apple’s smart speaker reveals some rather interesting information about what we may get next Tuesday, including a possible HomePod mini.

Apple is still getting some things ready before its next event that’s scheduled for October 13, where we will most likely see the launch of the new iPhone 12 lineup, which consists of a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12, and an iPhone 12 Pro, and a higher-end 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, these devices could arrive with an iPad Pro refresh, along with new over-ear headphones, which we will call AirPods Studio, and a new Apple HomePod. Rumors suggest that we are getting a smaller and less expensive version of the HomePod, which some believe may be the second generation of Apple’s smart speaker. Still, information posted by leaker L0vetodream tells us that we are getting a new HomePod mini, instead of a HomePod Gen 2.

Now, Apple started to allow its employees to purchase up to 10 speakers at a 50 percent discount, which suggests that the company is trying to clear out inventory ahead of the new HomePod mini launch. This could mean that Apple could even be considering to “sell the current ‌HomePod‌ alongside the smaller, more affordable version, but it may cut future supply orders for the premium model, which reportedly hasn’t sold very well.”

It is believed that this new smart speaker may arrive with just two tweeters to help cut costs. The regular version comes with seven tweeters, which suggests a significant difference in volume and sound. But now we will have to wait and see if this new HomePod mini can compete with the new Google Nest and Amazon Echo speakers, which recently saw a very nice refresh.

Source MacRumors

