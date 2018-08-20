Android

A new Chromecast has made it to the FCC… again

Back in May, Google had filed certification documents with the FCC for a new Chromecast device. We didn’t know what exact form it would take, just that something was lurking in the background with Bluetooth support — something not yet seen on the series of over-the-top TV devices.

Well, it has since made a Class II permissive change application. That’s usually made in cases where there are changes to the hardware the radiofrequency output is affected and, thus, the Specific Absorption Rate (radiation) for humans.

VARIETY picked up the change and found that it mainly had to do with the antennas.

This device has been changed to include a 0.5mm trim on the 5GHz PCB antenna trace that increases the 5GHz maximum antenna gain from 2.1 dBi to 4 dBi.

So, 5GHz reception is going to be a bit stronger, we suppose. Seems like this device will have all the radios.

We figure that Google won’t make much fanfare about this device and launch it with other hardware, including the Pixel 3 phones, in October.

