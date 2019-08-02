Android

A new Android ransomware emerges and it could be serious

Contents

According to an ESET blog post, a new Android ransomware has emerged on July 12 this year, identified as Android/Filecoder.C. It gets on phones from various online locations, like forums, and spreads via malicious links sent via text to all of the contacts from the victims’ phones.

After getting on a phone, either directly or via SMS, it will then encrypt most of the files on the device, asking for a ransom in order to decrypt them. In order to maximize impact, the ransomware has been discovered to be able of using 42 languages in order to send the text messages for spreading.

Victims do have to, however, manually install the malicious app upon receiving the link via text, so stay away from links you don’t know, and make sure to use common sense while browsing and install a security solution for your device.

More details about this Android ransomware are available in the source link below.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Digital Trends
Source
ESET
Posted In
Android, Phones, Security & Privacy, Tablets
Tags
Android, News, ransomware, security
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.