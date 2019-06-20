A new 7nm Kirin processor is expected to debut on the Huawei nova 5

The Huawei nova 5 is expected to be unveiled in China at a special event tomorrow, Friday , June 21. Ahead of its official announcement, Huawei smartphone division head He Gang took it to Weibo to announce that the Huawei nova 5 will be powered by a brand new 7nm Kirin processor.

Without mentioning the processor, reports suggest that we might be looking at the Kirin 810, the second HiSilicon processor manufactures with the 7nm process, the first being the Kirin 980 powering the Mate 20 and P30-series of phones.

Android Central reports that three devices are expected to be part of the line-up: the nova 5, nova 5 Pro, and nova 5i. While the nova 5 could be powered by the new Kirin 810 processor, the nova 5 Pro is expected to run on the flagship Kirin 980 SoC.

Despite these being models aimed mainly at the Chinese market, we’ll definitely let you know more once the phones become official.