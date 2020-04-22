Author
We could see a new 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020. This new powerful desktop computer could begin production in the third or fourth quarter, according to China Times. The best part is that it could arrive with a more appealing price tag.

A new report from China Times mentions the possibility of new lower-priced Apple products. These new devices would include a new 23-inch iMac that could be achieved by reducing the bezels on the current 21.5-inch iMac and a new 11-inch iPad that could arrive in the second half of 2020. The current iMac starts at $1,099 with a spinning hard drive, or you can get the base model with an SDD for $1,299.

The new 11-inch iPad could be talking about a new version of the 10.2-inch version, or maybe the 10.5-inch variant. Now, what’s interesting is that this device is supposed to arrive with in-display Touch ID, and a notch-less design. This 11-inch iPad would have a mini-LED backlit display that we heard off not so long ago. Apple would also be working on at least six new products with mini-LED displays that may be released by the end of 2021.

Source MacRumors

