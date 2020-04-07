Author
Jon Prosser has been on fire with tons of leaks and rumors on his Twitter account. One of the latest rumors mentions a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with codename J223, a refresh that would include a killer display.

According to a tweet posted by Jon Prosser, the current 13-inch MacBook Pro could get a refresh, and it would arrive with a new mini-LED display. This may open the possibility for a new 14-inch screen. Now, if we go back to March, we find that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted that Apple would launch a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED display. Now, we only wonder if this new MacBook Pro will just be a new option in size, or if it will take the place of the 13-inch model.

