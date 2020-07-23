A new Nokia phone with model number TA-1258 has been spotted on Chinese certification agency TENAA. The certification site reveals the upcoming Nokia phone’s specs and imges. The listed dimensions are 159.6×77×8.5(mm).

According to the listing, the Nokia TA-1258 will feature a 5.99-inch HD+ screen. It is said to sport a single 8MP rear camera and pack a 3,000mAh battery. On the front lies a 5MP selfie shooter. Further, it is powered by the Unisoc SC9863 chipset. Hence, it looks like the phone will be launched in the budget segment.

Moreover, the upcoming Nokia phone can be seen sporting a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device’s images reveal the Gold Sand colorway. However, there’s also a Nordic Blue variant. As per the rumors, we can see it launching sometime in August.

