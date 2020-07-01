After Apple, it looks like Microsoft is also looking to migrate to the use of ARM-based SoC. We are saying so because a Surface model powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for Windows 10 on ARM lineup has been spotted on Geekbench.

The latest development comes from Windows Latest. The Microsoft product appears on Geekbench version 5 as ‘OEMSR OEMSR Product Name DV’. It could be a variant of the Surface Pro X or it could be a test unit for the internal testing of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Plus with higher clock speed.

The current Snapdragon 8cx is informally known as SC8180X and the company is reported to have been working on “SC8180XP”, which could be officially named Snapdragon 8cx Plus. The listing says that this Surface device features 16GB of RAM and the base clock speed is set at 3.15GHz. Aside from this, the listing doesn’t offer too many details