A merged upgrade appears in the Nokia 8.1

The Nokia X7 that debuted in China recently has been converted over for the world to the Nokia 8.1. HMD Global announced the device today as its latest Android One phone.

N0kia refers to device as “Phoenix” at the bottom of its press release, referencing its internal codename, while also doling out all the goods: a Snapdragon 710 SoC from Qualcomm, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, an HDR10 display for streaming, colorful content and dual rear cameras with ZEISS glass and OZO surround sound recording.

Combining the engine with a 3,500mAh battery and clean Android Pie, the company is claiming 2 days of battery life. It may not be a Nokia 8 successor, per se, but HMD Global did say that it was “building on” the fan positivity from the Nokia 7 Plus.

Other aspects not listed above include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, a single speaker (though with a 3.5mm headphone jack) and a USB 2.0 port with a Type-C connector.

The Nokia 8.1 will be available in blue-and-steel, steel-and-copper and iron-and-steel color combinations with sales starting within a few weeks across Europe for €399, VAT included.