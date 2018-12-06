Android

A merged upgrade appears in the Nokia 8.1

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 360)
Adreno 616 GPU

Screen Size

6.18 inches LCD
1080 x 2244 (~403 ppi)

Memory

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage

64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
microSD up to 400GB

Camera/s

Rear: 12MP @ 1/2.55" w/ OIS + 13MP
Front: 20MP

Battery

3,500mAh battery
18W Fast Charging

Release Date

December 5th, 2018

Weight

180 grams

Materials

Two-tone anodized metal, glass

Operating System

Android 9 Pie

The Nokia X7 that debuted in China recently has been converted over for the world to the Nokia 8.1. HMD Global announced the device today as its latest Android One phone.

N0kia refers to device as “Phoenix” at the bottom of its press release, referencing its internal codename, while also doling out all the goods: a Snapdragon 710 SoC from Qualcomm, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, an HDR10 display for streaming, colorful content and dual rear cameras with ZEISS glass and OZO surround sound recording.

Combining the engine with a 3,500mAh battery and clean Android Pie, the company is claiming 2 days of battery life. It may not be a Nokia 8 successor, per se, but HMD Global did say that it was “building on” the fan positivity from the Nokia 7 Plus.

Other aspects not listed above include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, a single speaker (though with a 3.5mm headphone jack) and a USB 2.0 port with a Type-C connector.

The Nokia 8.1 will be available in blue-and-steel, steel-and-copper and iron-and-steel color combinations with sales starting within a few weeks across Europe for €399, VAT included.

