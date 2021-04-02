We start today’s deals by heading over to Woot.com, where several models of Samsung Smart TVs are on sale. Prices start as low as $390 if you grab a Samsung Class RU7100 Smart 4K TV, which can go all the way up to $620. However, the best deal comes with the Samsung QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV which can be yours starting at $750, and you can all out and grab an 85-inch Samsung 950T with 8K resolution for $8,100. Now, before you get all excited, we have to tell you that these are reconditioned Smart TVs, but they will look good as new. Plus, we also have to tell you that this deal ends at midnight or when supplies run out, so hurry and grab yours. And if you want a new Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV; you can currently grab one at Amazon for just $700

You can also get several Chromebooks on sale right now. You can get a new ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop with a 14-inch display, an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage space for $487 after an $82.99 discount. Now, you can get the same laptop with 8GB RAM for $480, and you get the same 64GB of storage space.

You can also get a new ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 with a 15.6-inch touch screen display for $1,200 after a $250 discount. It also features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage space.

We’ve been getting some nice discounts on earphones over the past few days, and it seems that today won’t be an exception. You can head back to Woot, where the Beats Solo Pro are starting at $145 and go up to $160 depending on the color variant you choose, and yes, these are brand new products.

Now, if you’re more interested in acquiring a new headset for a better gaming experience, you can currently grab a pair of Corsair HS60 PRO that are now getting a $20 discount, leaving them at $50. Or grab the higher-end Corsair HS70, which are getting the same $20 savings. This means that you can grab yours for $80. They are both compatible with your PC, Mac, Xbox, Play Station, Nintendo Switch, and more. The main difference is that the second one features Bluetooth support, while the HS60 Pro will only work with wired connectivity.

You can also save some cash on a protective case for your AirPods and AirPods Pro from Spigen. You can get the Spigen Tough Armor Designed for AirPods starting at $8, the Spigen Hybrid Clear AirPods for $8.50, and the Ultra Hybrid Clear AirPods Pro case for $8.50 as well. These usually sell for $17, so you’d be saving 50 percent of your purchase. However, you must first enter the 96LJJHZ4 promo code to get these savings.