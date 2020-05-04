If you’re still browsing the web or accessing the Internet without the protection of a Virtual Private Network (VPN), you’re leaving your devices vulnerable to a wide range of powerful cyber threats that can compromise everything from your browsing history to your banking information.

But not all VPNs are created equal. Ivacy VPN is a top-rated and award-winning service that safeguards every element of your connection without slowing you down or limiting your bandwidth, and the cost of a lifetime subscription just dropped from over $1,000 to $29.99—over 95% off its usual price for a limited time.

With Ivacy VPN, you’ll be able safeguard your data and privacy on up to five devices simultaneously, without having to worry about your IP data being leaked to hackers or third parties.

This subscription makes it easy to hide your data and sensitive information from both nefarious actors and government agencies (both foreign and domestic), and you’ll be able to quickly connect to over 1,000 super-secure servers in over 100 locations worldwide.

There’s a dedicated VPN add-on for your Kodi box and other go-to entertainment systems, and uninterrupted P2P file-sharing means that you’ll be able to send files and data to family and friends through fully encrypted gateways with the click of a button.

Ivacy VPN even allows you to bypass those obnoxious content restrictions when you travel overseas—meaning you’ll be able to keep up with your favorite streaming content on sites like Netflix and Hulu.

Safeguard your connections with a lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN while it’s available for over 95% off at just $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.