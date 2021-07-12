A larger redesigned iMac has been in the rumor mill for over a year now, although we heard less and less about it in the past few months. According to a new report, a redesigned 27-inch iMac is in the works and it’ll come with a more powerful Apple silicon chipset than the one in the 24-inch version.

Reported in Mark Gurman’s newsletter called “Power On”, he says that we might see a size increase, given that the previous generation of 21.5-inch iMac went up to 24-inches. The 27-inch model could see a similar increase, it could possibly go up to 32-inches.

“I absolutely still believe that a larger, redesigned ‌iMac‌ to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route. Apple increasing the screen size of the smaller model from 21.5 inches to 24 inches seems to indicate that the 27-inch model could see a size increase as well. I don’t think, however, that Apple will launch the larger model with the same M1 chip that’s in the smaller model. It likely will be an M1X, the beefier version of the current ‌M1, or an M2X.” via MacRumors.

Apple has been working on the larger iMac with its own Apple silicon chipsets for quite some time, but development of the larger model was reportedly paused to let other engineers focus on the smaller 24-inch model, which was announced back in April.

The 27-inch Intel models remained up and available on Apple’s website. The last internal refresh was back in August 2020, meaning that these models are nearing the end of their production cycle. A new, larger iMac could bring an even bigger display, a more powerful Apple silicon chipset and potentially more ports. It’s unclear when the larger iMac could be released, but if rumors are to be believed, Apple may hold a separate event sometime in October or November for its Mac and MacBook Pro lineup to refresh them with the new Apple Silicon chipset. This however is all based on rumors, so take it with a grain of salt.

Featured image by svetapple.sk