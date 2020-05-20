The closest thing to having an undo button for real life

by: Charles Costa

Regardless of whether you rent in an apartment complex or condo, or own a single home, it is a given that you always need some level of protection from the unexpected. Unfortunately, the insurance industry is not known to be generous. Think high premiums, tons of fine print, and complicated claims processes. None of it is fun to deal with.

Lemonade is a refreshing alternative to traditional insurance companies, that uses technology to improve efficiency and enhance the customer experience, while also using the cost savings to provide lower premiums. Since the company also only takes a flat fee from premiums, they have no incentive to delay or deny claims. That is why they are able to handle and pay as many claims as instantly as possible.

While today, you likely have to call a 1-800 number to get anything done, Lemonade policies are managed entirely through the easy-to-use mobile app. Everything from changing your coverage, adding roommates, filing claims, and contacting customer service can be done with a few taps (and without talking to a single person).

And if the unexpected occurs, that’s when Lemonade truly has your back. When you need to file a claim, Lemonade’s A.I. claims bot, Jim, will process all the information and in many cases, issue payment within three minutes. Fun fact: Jim holds the world record on the fastest claims payment.

Lemonade coverages are straightforward and easy to understand. It only takes 90 seconds to get a policy from Lemonade, and their renters’ offerings start at $5 per month, with homeowners’ policies starting at $25. In addition to delivering exceptional value to customers, Lemonade takes a flat fee from your insurance premium, uses the rest to pay claims, and gives back what’s left to the causes you care about.

Ready to give Lemonade a squeeze? Get a free quote here.