The new OnePlus 8 series will launch in less than a month from now, but we are starting to get new rumors that could mention the complete spec list of the regular and the Pro variant. These are not official specs, but at least they will help us make a better picture of what may come.

We have received two lists containing the specs of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. They come from Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, and they seem promising.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

The regular OnePlus could arrive with a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8/12GB RAM, a Snapdragon 865 5G processor, and a triple camera with 48, 16 and 2MP. This variant wouldn’t include an IP rating, but it may have some sort of waterproofing and 30W Warp Charge and your choice of Glow, Black, and Green color options.

The OnePlus 8 Pro would arrive with a larger 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The same RAM options and a quad-camera with 48, 48, 8, and 5MP sensors. It would also include 30W Wireless Fast charging and 3W reverse wireless charging, as well as an IP68 rating. Color options could include Blue, Black, and Green.

Source Android Authority