A good gadget can seriously improve your quality of life. We’re rounding up some time-saving, clutter-clearing and handy helper gadgets that help you get organized and stay productive while staying safe at home.

USB 8-Port Type-C Valet Hub

Get organized and cut the clutter with the USB 8-Port Type-C Valet Hub. Designed for use with USB-C devices like the MacBook Pro or iPad Pro, this hub’s 8 expansion ports ensure all your gadgets can get powered up in one central location. There’s even a spot that magnetically holds your Apple 2 Pencil! And a 7.5″ detachable cable eliminates the look of messy wires when needed. Clean up your space for just $69.99.

LOFT Battery Base for Google Home

If you love your Google Home, but hate being tethered to an outlet, we have the perfect gadget for you. The LOFT Battery Base for Google Home lets you enjoy all the voice-controlled features and stellar audio anywhere you please, giving you the ability to plug in and go cordless for up to 8 hours. With a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, it’s clear this handy Google Home accessory is a good pick for just $16.99.

CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case

Have you heard the horrifying fact that your phone is dirtier than a toilet seat? In today’s germy world, the CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case gets your phone clean in just 5 minutes — which is twice the speed of competing UV devices. You can also use it to disinfect other small belongings like your wallet, AirPods or EDC tools. And you can keep all your stuff clean for the low price of $69.99.

Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station Who doesn't love a good multitasking device? This 3-in-1 gadgets serves as a music streaming speaker, Qi-enabled smartphone charger and an alarm clock with a built-in FM radio and big LED display. This handy Gotek station charges via Type-C port or can work via a battery equipped with an 8 hour charge that can tag along wherever you want to listen to tunes.

U-STREAM Video Conference Kit with 10″ Ring Light & 62″ Tripod

U-STREAM Video Conference Kit with 10″ Ring Light & 62″ Tripod

Whether we like it or not, Zoom is a way of life. If you want to improve the look of your next Zoom meeting, vlog or livestream, the U-STREAM Video Conference Kit gives you everything you need. The 10″ Ring Light gives you plenty of lighting options — from white to warm yellow and warm white — and the 62″ Tripod securely holds your phone in place while you film content, ensuring your content is well lit and stable.