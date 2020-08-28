The brand ‘OnePlus’ was synonymous to flagship devices. However, the company announced its first mid-range device in years with the OnePlus Nord. Now, it is being reported that the Chinese manufacturer is looking to foray into the budget segment.

According to a report from Android Central, OnePlus is working on an entry-level phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset. It goes on to say that the launch is imminent, and the device will be made available in global markets including the U.S. The budget phone is codenamed OnePlus ‘Clover’.

It is said to feature a 6.52-inch 720p (1560 x 720) IPS LCD display and come with GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a MicroSD slot. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Further, it might sport a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 2MP. As per the report, OnePlus Clover will have a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back. It is rumored to cost $200. The specifications are very similar to the recently-launched OPPO A53.