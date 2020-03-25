The coronavirus outbreak has forced countries to take actions that include restrictions on movement. Several cities, states, even countries are under quarantine to stop further contamination and to avoid more infections. Now, Fitbit has announced that it will offer free 90-day trials of its premium service so that people in a lockdown can practice exercises at home.

“Given the current circumstances, we know how hard it is to focus on your health and wellness. But staying active, eating nutritious foods, sleeping well, and managing stress are critical to boosting your immunity and your mood. To help support you, we’re offering 40 new pieces of Premium content free in the Fitbit app.

In addition, anyone new to Fitbit Premium can get a 90-day free trial of this paid subscription, which includes personalized health insights, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, customized programs, and 150+ workouts from fitness brands like barre3, Daily Burn, POPSUGAR, and Yoga Studio by Gaiam, to help you stay active at home. If Premium isn’t available in your region, and you haven’t tried Fitbit Coach yet, we’re offering a 90-day free trial, so you can stream video workouts on your phone or computer. To access Premium or Coach, all you have to do is visit the Fitbit app. We hope this helps to make this difficult time a little bit easier for you.

For enterprise customers, we are making certain enterprise features, like corporate challenges, available at no cost, so they can help their employees take care of themselves.

Our thoughts are with all whose lives have been affected by the virus so far. We are continually looking at other ways we can support those in our community and those in need, and will keep you updated as things evolve.”

Fitbit is now offering 90-day trials of Fitbit Premium that includes extra exercise programs, sleep tools, and workouts that are usually offered in the paid service. The service also offers enterprise customers features that include corporate challenges free of charge.

To take advantage of Fitbit Premium, you need to launch the Fitbit app and sing-up with a valid payment method. If you like the service, you can keep it by paying $9.99 per month after the 90-day free trial; if not, remember to cancel before the free trial period ends.

Source 9to5Google