A 5G Nokia phone in the $500 range? HMD says yes!

Contents

HMD Global is working on a 5G Nokia phone, probably other than the rumored Nokia 9.1 PureView, which will be truly affordable, when it comes out next year. According to Juho Sarvikas, HMD’s Chief Product Officer, said 5G Nokia phone would roughly cost about half of what you currently pay for a 5G-capable smartphone.

Considering that a non-foldable 5G smartphone starts around $1,000, and goes as high as $1,300, that would easily mean next year’s offering from HMD will cost around $500 to $650.

We see a particular opportunity for us in bringing 5G to a more affordable segment as we enter the market. I would say affordable in relation to what’s available today. I would love to see us at half of the price where you have 5G today — Juho Sarvikas

Considering that 5G, because of the fast transfer speeds, needs fast internals like the processor, memory, storage, and modem, not to mention a larger battery, said device will have to pack mid-to-high-end specs. So, not only is $500-$650 a great price for a 5G Nokia phone, but it would also have to be close to flagship in its specs.

