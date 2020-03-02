OPPO Reno3 Pro has been launched by the company in India. The latest Reno handset comes equipped with six cameras – two on the front and four at the back. Interestingly, it is different from the OPPO Reno3 Pro that was launched in China a couple of months ago. Here’s all you need to know about the latest Reno smartphone.

OPPO Reno3 Pro specifications and features

Display and Performance

The OPPO Reno3 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, the display panel comes with a dual punch-hole display, unlike the Reno3 Pro that was launched in China. Further, the smartphone comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for its display. It is said to reduce blue light emissions and deliver an upgraded low-brightness strobe flash-free experience.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The SoC is claimed to deliver a six percent improvement in benchmark performance over the MediaTek Helio P90. It also supports features such as gaming HDR/ PG, low display latency, and AR Avatar.

The smartphone comes with a Hyper Boost feature to deliver an enhanced gaming performance with the ability to quickly respond to messages while playing different games. Moreover, it comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top.

Camera

In the optics department, the OPPO Reno3 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 13MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with a field of view (FoV) of 119.9 degrees, and a 2MP mono sensor with a pixel size of 1.75 microns.

The rear cameras support 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. Further, it also has features like Multi-frame composition, AI-based Noise Reduction, and an Ultra Night Selfie Mode. Moreover, there are Video Bokeh, Video Zoom, and AI Beauty Mode for video recordings.

As for the selfie cameras, the handset features two of them. It consists of a 44MP primary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture as well.

OPPO has also provided Soloop Smart Video Editor on the Reno3 Pro to let users edit and share their videos on social media channels.

Storage, Battery, and Connectivity

The Reno3 Pro will be made available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Both models carry 8GB of RAM. Further, it packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

Coming to the connectivity options, they include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Moreover, the handset comes with Dolby Atmos as well as Hi-Res Audio support.

OPPO Reno3 Pro price

The Reno3 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990 (~$414) for the 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, its 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 32,990 (~$454). Further, both models come in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options.