Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has so far launched multiple phones in the Redmi K30 line-up, with both 4G and 5G models up for grabs. Now, the company is reportedly working on another variant called Redmi K30 Ultra that is internally going by the codename “cezanne” and might borrow some features from its siblings.

As per an XDA-Developers report that cites a reliable source, the Redmi K30 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup, with one of them using a 64MP sensor. Additionally, the upcoming Redmi phone is also said to sport a pop-up selfie camera, much like the Redmi K30 Pro which later was rebranded and launched as the POCO F2 Pro.

Another notable aspect of the Redmi K30 Ultra will be the MediaTek chip at its heart – most likely a Dimensity series processor – making it the first phone in the lineup to ditch Qualcomm. Rumors circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo also talk about an upcoming Redmi phone with a 144Hz display that will likely be launched later this month, but is unclear if that’s the Redmi K30 Ultra.