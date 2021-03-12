If you are in the market for the new iPhone 12 Pro series, it is known that you’d be looking for chargers. For the unaware, Apple committed the charging adapter from its latest flagship offering. All the four iPhone 12 models come without a charger in the box. However, you do get a USB-C to Lightning cable. But it is known that you’ll also want a USB-C charger to go with it. We have got you covered as we’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone 12 fast chargers. These are some of the best offerings in the market, and the majority of them don’t come from Apple but third-party brands like Aukey, RAVPower, Belkin, and more.

AUKEY Swift 30W USB C Charger For the classy Aukey’s little 30W charging adapter has two ports - USB A and USB C. The 18W Power Delivery 3.0 port can kick charge your phone and can also top up other Android devices as well as the Nintendo Switch. View at Amazon

Anker Nano 20W Charger For the lightweight The Anker Nano 20W charging adapter is also one of the smallest products of its kind on the list. It is claimed to be 3x faster than the 5W charger Apple used to bundle with iPhones in the past until last year. Plus, it can charge Android devices, iPads and wearables too. View at Amazon

RAVPower 30W 2-Port Fast Charger Multi-function This RAVPower brick has a USB Type-A and USB Type-C port, offering a combined output of 30W. The USB Type-C port supports Power Delivery 3.0 and can fast charge the iPhone 12’s battery to the halfway mark in just 30 minutes. It has a foldable plug. View at Amazon

Anker 30W 2 Port Fast Charger Multipurpose Anker’s 30W 2 Port Fast Charger is pocket-friendly, both in terms of size and pricing. The USB Type-C Power Delivery port has a maximum output of 18W, which means it won’t kick off fast charging on the iPhone 12 series, but the 18W wattage will still be enough to replenish its battery at a respectable rate. View at Amazon

Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB charger The tiny one Starting with the most affordable option, the Aukey Omnia Mini is a tiny 20W charger that is a portability dream. It also supports the USB Power Delivery 3.0, which means it is good enough to juice an iPad Pro, while Quick Charge certification ensures that it plays well with Android devices too. View at Amazon

AUKEY Omnia 65W 2-Port Fast Charger GaN tech Just like the RAVPower adapter mentioned above, the AUKEY Omnia 65W 2-port fast charger also uses the GaN tech. And even if both ports are being used, the USB Type - C outlet can deliver 45W of power, which means it can fast charge the iPhone 12 series and can also juice up your laptop and tablets with ease. View at Amazon

Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger 30W The flexible choice Another charger on this list that uses the GaN technology is Belkin’s 30W USB-C charger. It can charge iPhone 8 or later models up to the 50% mark in just 30 minutes, while the MacBook Air’s battery can be juiced up to the halfway mark in 70 minutes. View at Amazon

RAVPower 61W PD GaN Charger Fast Charger For the Power users The The RAVPower 61W PD Fast Charger uses the more efficient GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology instead of silicon. It has a single USB C port, but can be used to fill the battery inside your iPhone 12 series device as well as a wide range of other gadgets such as iPads, laptops, and Android phones. View at Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The official Apple’s new 20W USB Type-C charger costs less than the 18W power brick the company has been selling separately for a while now. With an output of 20W, it fulfills the charging brick criteria of fast charging on the iPhone 12 series, and can also be used to top up the iPad Pro’s battery as well. View at Amazon

Our favorite is the Aukey Swift 30W 2-port USB C charger for iPhone. It is perhaps one of the best iPhone 12 fast chargers on the market. You get an 18W Power Delivery 3.0 port and a 12W USB port, this charger supports simultaneous charging for two devices, and you can get a total output of 30W. Hence, you can charge your iPhone and one more device simultaneously. It works with most USB-C & USB-powered devices. The charger sports a minimal form factor and a foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Further, the built-in safeguards protect your iPhone 12 Pro devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. You should definitely go for this one!

As our second choice, we pick the Belkin USB-PD GaN charger 30W as one of the best iPhone 12 fast chargers. It comes with next-gen Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which provides high-performance charging in a lightweight, compact design. It is claimed to be able to charge your MacBook Air up to 50 percent in 70 minutes. Moreover, it takes just 37 minutes to charge your iPhone 8 and onwards to 50 percent. It can also charge your iPad Pro up to 50 percent in under 60 minutes.