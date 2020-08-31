Motorola One 5G
Motorola One 5G is official. While Motorola hasn’t revealed the exact price of the smartphone, it has said that it will cost below $500. The smartphone is to AT&T. Further, Verizon will launch a unique variant with connectivity to its 5G Ultra Wideband network in early October.

The Motorola One 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision display that supports HDR10 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset that brings 5G to the table. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The latter is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Motorola One 5G sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor + a 5MP macro camera with Ring Light and a minimum 2cm focus distance + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera + a 2MP depth sensor. It offers dual 16MP + 8MP selfie shooters as well. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Motorola One 5G specifications

Display6.7″ Full HD+
HDR 10, 90Hz refresh rate
SoCSnapdragon 765
RAM4GB
Storage128GB, expandable up to 1TB with microSD card slot
CamerasRear: 48MP, f/1.7
5MP, macro sensor, f/2.2
8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle, f.2.2
2MP depth sensor, f/2.2

Front: 16MP, f/2.0
8MP ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2
Battery5000mAh with 15W charging
OSAndroid 10
Other210 grams
168 x 74 x 9mm
Water repellent design
