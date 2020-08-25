The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has recently announced during its annual conference, a roadmap for the next two years, where it mentions a new 2nm factory and R&D center. TSMC has already acquired the necessary terrains to expand its operations, as it is also getting ready to deliver 3nm chipsets in 2022.

TSMC will soon start building a new factory that will serve as a 2nm foundry and a research and development center. This new factory will give jobs to approximately 8,00 people, and it will also help transition from the 3nm chips that are expected to be found in 2022 devices. This new factory will be located in Hsinchu, as the senior VP of TSMC has confirmed that the company has already purchased land to expand its R&D center.

The new 2nm node will be developed on the GAA (gate-all-around) tech, instead of the FinFET (fin field-effect transistor) used in 3nm processes. Samsung has already announced that it will use GAA technology in its 3nm chipsets by 2022, so we will see who gets better results. Whatever the case, this competition will help keep prices low for smartphone makers, and consumers at the end of the day.

