Best Buy has tons of great deals today. You can start by checking out the Google Pixel 4a, which can be yours for just $299.99 after a $50 if you activate the phone upon purchase. If you decide to activate the phone later, you will end up paying $350. You can also check Verizon’s offer, where you can get one for $240, but with a catch.

Next up, we have an Apple Sale event at Best Buy, where you can find $200 savings on select 13-inch MacBook Pro models, $50 off the MacBook Air, $50 off the iPad Pro. You can also save up to $700 on the iPhone XS or the iPhone XS Max and more.

You can also get the 13-inch MacBook Pro at B&H with $300 savings. You get a new Space Gray version with a 1,4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports for $1,199.

You can also get a new Fitbit Versa Lite Edition for $99.95 after a $60 discount. You get S and L bands included in its Mulberry/Mulberry Aluminum version. You get all-day activity tracking, heart rate, and more than four days of battery life. This smartwatch is also water-resistant to 50 meters, and it will automatically track select sports and workouts with Smart Track.