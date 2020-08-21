We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Best Buy has tons of great deals today. You can start by checking out the Google Pixel 4a, which can be yours for just $299.99 after a $50 if you activate the phone upon purchase. If you decide to activate the phone later, you will end up paying $350. You can also check Verizon’s offer, where you can get one for $240, but with a catch.

Buy Google Pixel 4a Best Buy
Buy Google Pixel 4a Verizon

Next up, we have an Apple Sale event at Best Buy, where you can find $200 savings on select 13-inch MacBook Pro models, $50 off the MacBook Air, $50 off the iPad Pro. You can also save up to $700 on the iPhone XS or the iPhone XS Max and more.

Buy iPhone XS/ XS Max
Buy MacBook Pro
Buy MacBook Air
Buy iPad Pro
See complete Apple Sale Event selection

You can also get the 13-inch MacBook Pro at B&H with $300 savings. You get a new Space Gray version with a 1,4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports for $1,199.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro

You can also get a new Fitbit Versa Lite Edition for $99.95 after a $60 discount. You get S and L bands included in its Mulberry/Mulberry Aluminum version. You get all-day activity tracking, heart rate, and more than four days of battery life. This smartwatch is also water-resistant to 50 meters, and it will automatically track select sports and workouts with Smart Track.

Buy Fitbit Versa Lite Edition

You May Also Like
iPhone 11 review
iPhone shipments could decline by up to 30% if Apple axes WeChat from App Store: Kuo
Kuo notes that if WeChat is banned only in the US, the global iPhone shipment will only take a 3-6% hit.
ZTE could launch the world’s first under-display camera smartphone
The company is said to use China-based Visionox’s solution for its under-display camera technology.
Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra packs a 120x zoom camera, 120Hz display and supports 120W charging
Mi 10 Ultra also supports an insanely fast 50W wireless charging and can capture 8K videos, while 1080p slo-mo videos can be recorded at 960fps frame rate.