Galaxy Watch active 2

While we are getting leaks and rumors about the Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung has announced a new variant of its Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition has been launched in the country. It is priced at Rs 28,490 (~$380). It comes in Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold color options. The device will go on sale in the country starting July 11 through official Samsung retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition is similar to the other variants in terms of the specifications and features. It comes with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. It is IP68 certified and rated to work at a maximum pressure of up to 5ATM.

The device includes 1.5GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Tizen OS. Its 340mAh battery is claimed to last up to 60 hours on daily usage. It tracks Its 340mAh battery is touted to last up to 60 hours on daily usage. Further, it comes equipped with a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

