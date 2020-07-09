Back in March, we saw that Ming-Chi Kuo was talking about a new 14-inch MacBook Pro. He believes that this new mini-LED laptop will take the 13-inch MacBook Pro’s place in 2021, and new information from Taiwan suggests that he is right.

According to TrendForce, Apple suppliers are getting ready to manufacture 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with mini-LED displays. These new models should start production in the first quarter of 2021, and they would include brighter displays and high contrast ratios. These new panels would also help Apple to give its users thinner and lighter devices. Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned six new mini-LED products by the end of 2021, which would include these new MacBook Pros, which are expected to include Apple Silicone.

It is also believed that Apple may launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED displays in the first quarter of 2021. These new iPads could arrive with a 5nm A14X chip and 5G connectivity.

Source MacRumors