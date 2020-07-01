Google’s cloud-based Stadia game streaming service has finally landed a feature that many users have been waiting for a long, long time. In the latest edition of ‘This Week in Stadia’ blog post, the team has announced that the Stadia Controller now works wirelessly with your Android phone.

The change arrives with an update today and will need the latest version of the Stadia app to work. And it goes without saying that the Stadia Controller must be on the same network as the connected phone. Thanks to wireless pairing, users can now easily plug in their wired headphones into their phone, thanks to the reduced cable clutter.

Additionally, DOOM Eternal: Update 2 arrives this week and it brings a new Battlemode arena, event cosmetics, and Master Collections. Moreover, if you purchase a Stadia Controller before July 2, you can score a 10% percent discount, bringing the price down to $62.10 in the US.

